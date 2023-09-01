Bray Wyatt Was Already Dealing With Heart Issues Around The Time Of His WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, died at the age of 36 after a battle with Covid-19 in March that resulted in heart complications.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted the following regarding Wyatt’s release from WWE in the summer of 2021:

“It was kept secret from almost everyone as to the reason, but he had heart issues already. Multiple sources told us that off the record, noting that few were aware of it,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer also commented on Wyatt’s planned match against Bobby Lashley being canceled for WrestleMania 39, “We reported it as a health issue, although we were told off the record it was a serious case of COVID, but the expectation was he’d be back. However, the COVID was serious enough that it caused even more damage to his heart.”

Dr. Alex Patel of Canada explained to Meltzer how Covid-19 can affect the heart, “COVID has been known to cause severe heart inflammation that we call myocarditis. The condition is similar to what a lot of people are linking with the vaccine but it’s magnitude more common with Covid itself. When you get inflammation of the heart, it can cause heart damage called cardiomyopathy. Cardiomyopathy 1 if it doesn’t recover can cause heart failure and leave you prone to arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death that can eventually result in death.”