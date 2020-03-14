Bray Wyatt’s New Challenge To John Cena, XFL Player Tested Positive For Coronavirus

– Bray Wyatt issued the following challenge to John Cena if the Wrestlemania 36 card gets postponed/delayed:

If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters. Not kidding. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 14, 2020

– The XFL has confirmed that an unidentified player from the Seattle Dragons team has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The league noted that the player tested positive for the virus on Friday but was asymptomatic at the time of recent games. The league wrote the following in a statement:

The league wrote in a statement that it is “alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.“