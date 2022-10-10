Bray Wyatt’s Return Videos Draw Big On WWE’s YouTube Channel

Although not a record for a 24-hour turnaround for video views on WWE’s official YouTube channel, it’s worth noting that the highly-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night garnered 1.97 million views for his initial entrance.

Additionally, the WWE Network Exclusive “Firefly Fun House Comes To Life” portion of the segment, which was released in a separate video on the channel, drew 1.24 million views.

Featured below are both Bray Wyatt return videos from the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.