Bret Hart Blasts Triple H: “I Never Rated Him… He Just Married The Boss’s Daughter”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart has once again stirred controversy with explosive comments about his long and complicated relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque — offering opinions that sharply contradict previous statements he’s made about the executive.

During a recent Inside The Ropes live Q&A event, Hart did not hold back when asked for his professional opinion of Triple H. “I know that, just being honest, I never rated him. I just never ever thought he was any good,” Hart said. He went even further, suggesting that Triple H’s rise in WWE was self-serving rather than earned. “Everything he’s done, everything that he’s created, it’s all stuff that he wrote out for himself… He never earned it, he never deserved it, he just married the boss’s daughter.”

Hart also tied Triple H directly to one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history — the 1997 Montreal Screwjob — claiming that he served as Vince McMahon’s “hit guy.” Reflecting on the backstage fallout of that night, Hart said, “I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out. I have no doubt in my mind that Triple H would have had the exact same ride… I wish he was in the dressing room because he might not be married to Stephanie anymore.”

The Hitman also recalled a heated incident from before a Monday Night Raw taping in Germany ahead of WrestleMania 13. At the time, Triple H — a member of the booking committee — had written himself to beat Hart cleanly. “I said to Vince, ‘Why would you beat me in Germany with a guy that’s not over — Triple H — and why would you beat me in the middle of the ring?’ And Vince goes, ‘You’re right, we’ll have to change it,’” Hart said. “You could just see Triple H just about… he just turned white. He didn’t get to beat me.”

These strong remarks contrast sharply with more cordial comments Hart made just last year. During a WWE interview following a Monday Night Raw appearance alongside Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Hart described running into Triple H backstage as “a pleasure,” and the two were even filmed sharing a handshake. Hart’s appearances under Triple H’s leadership, as well as several recent WWE collaborations, seemed to signal a thawing of tensions — though his new comments paint a very different picture.

Hart did acknowledge that he’s tried to let go of some of his animosity, likening it to dropping a “big bag of rocks.” However, he concluded with a stinging indictment of Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his final months with WWE in 1997. “The heat that Triple H and Shawn had for me for all those months leading into Survivor Series… they were all such scumbags,” Hart said. “They were set out to destroy me after I had given them everything I ever had.”

The conflicting statements highlight just how deep the wounds from one of wrestling’s most infamous betrayals still run — even nearly three decades later.