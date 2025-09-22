Bret Hart Calls Triple H A “Phony”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart did not hold back when asked about Paul “Triple H” Levesque during a live Inside The Ropes show in Manchester, England.

Hart candidly admitted that he has never been impressed with Triple H’s career, suggesting his success came more from politics and connections than in-ring ability.

“I’m not sure where I stand with Triple H. Just being honest. I never rated him. Everything he’s done, everything he’s created, it’s all stuff that he wrote out for himself. I wish I could have sat back in 1992 and said, well, this is what I’m going to do for the next 10 years. I’m going to win every title and I’m going to be champion 55 times or 500 times. I think Triple H is a phony, like, in the sense that he never earned it. He never deserved it. He just married the boss’ daughter.”

Hart also referenced his infamous real-life altercation with Vince McMahon following the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, claiming he wished Triple H had been in the room.

“I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out, and I wish that it had happened. I wish he was in the dressing room because he might not be married to Stephanie anymore… Triple H was such a slime ball back in 1997. He was just a guy that I had very little respect for.”

When asked about Triple H’s in-ring work, Hart was equally dismissive, saying he never saw him as a dream opponent.

“There’s not one match that I ever watched of Triple H with anybody that ever thought was like, ‘oh, that’s a great match.’ I never, ever wanted to wrestle him. I always look at every wrestler and go, ‘I could do this with that guy, and I could do this with that guy.’ But with Triple H, it was always, like, just a match. Nothing special ever came to my mind.”

Hart’s comments are the latest in his long history of outspoken opinions on fellow wrestlers, but his remarks about Triple H were especially sharp given Levesque’s current role as WWE’s Chief Content Officer and one of the most influential figures in the business today.