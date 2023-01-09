Bret Hart Headlining 80’s Wrestling Con in Morristown, NJ in May

The following was sent to us:

BRET “THE HITMAN” HART HEADLINES 80’S WRESTLING CON IN MORRISTOWN, NJ ON MAY 6TH; RANDY SAVAGE TO RECEIVE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD; LEGENDARY STARS CHILDREN UNITE FOR THE KIDS OF 80S WRESTLING Q&A; POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING

80’s Wrestling Con returns on Saturday, May 6th to The Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ to celebrate the greatest time period in the history of the professional wrestling business, the 1980s. WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart will headline this year’s event that will feature rare Northeast appearances by many of the stars attending.

Currently signed to appear include Bret Hart, Dory Funk Jr, Nikita Koloff, Magnum TA, Beverly Brothers, Demolition, Powers of Pain, “Dr. D” David Schultz, Wendi Richter, Killer Bees, Lelani Kai, Skinner, Original Midnight Express, Papa Shango, Lanny Poffo, Tony Atlas, Tommy Rich, Mr. Hughes, Virgil, and Manny Fernandez.

One of the highlights for this year’s Con will be giving “Macho Man” Randy Savage the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award. Savage’s brother Lanny Poffo will be accepting the award on behalf of his brother. Former ECW Tag Team Champion Danny “Doring” Morrison will be presenting Poffo with the honor.

Another highlight for this year’s Con will be “The Kids of 80s Wrestling” meet and greet and Q&A. We are bringing back pieces of your childhood through the eyes of their children. Appearing for this very unique and special attraction includes Andre The Giant’s daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, Big Boss Man’s daughter Lacy Traylor, Paul Orndorff’s son Travis Orndorff, Nikolai Volkoff’s son Andrew Peruzovic, Earthquake’s son John Tenta Jr, and British Bulldog’s daughter Georgia Smith. They will also be bringing ring worn items from their fathers collections to display at 80s Wrestling Con.

We will be doing special “Pro Wrestling Feud of the 80s” Autograph and Photo ops at 80’s Wrestling Con with Nikita Koloff/Magnum TA, Demolition/Powers of Pain, and even a unique photo op opportunity with a WrestleMania 1 match Wendi Richter/Lelani Kai.

There will be tons of special attractions at the Con including a live broadcast of Busted Open Radio, 80s Wrestling Karaoke, 80s Wrestling Family Feud, 80s Wrestling Jeopardy, Draw A Picture with Tony Atlas, Pro Wrestling Tricky Tray, live ISPW Wrestling matches, and so much more!

Immediately following 80’s Wrestling Con, we will present a HUGE live ISPW Wrestling show. ISPW Rock N’ Wrestling 2 will feature Carlito vs. Val Venis, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango) vs. Eugene, Powers of Pain (Warlord & Barbarian) vs. The Now, Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Crowbar, Brian Kendrick vs. “The Superstar” Danny Morrison, Snitsky vs. Afa Jr, Matt Striker vs. Justin Corino, Super 6 Way for the ISPW Women’s Title with Vicious Vicki vs. Adena Steele vs. The Notorious Mimi (FKA NXT’s Sloane Jacobs) vs, Riley Shepard vs. Gabby Ortiz vs Tina San Antonio, 10-Man Roll The Dice Rumble (Royal Rumble style match) for the ISPW Tri-State Championship, and for the ISPW Heavyweight Title Bull James vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon with Earl Hebner as Referee, New York Giants SuperBowl Champion Jay Alford as Special Ringside Enforcer, and Dave LaGreca handcuffed to Maven. We will also be inducting Chris Candido into the ISPW Hall of Fame and his brother Johnny Candido will be there to accept the award presented by Shawn Donavan. Tickets for Rock N’ Wrestling 2 will go on sale Monday Night 1/9 at 8PM ET on 80sWrestlingCon.com

Timeline of events:

11AM- Doors Open

11AM- Bret “The Hitman” Hart Signing Begins

Noon- All Other Autograph Signings Begin

12:30PM- 80s Wrestling Karaoke

1PM- Live ISPW Wrestling Match

1:30PM- Pro Wrestling Jeopardy

2PM- Live ISPW Wrestling Match

2:30PM- 80s Wrestling Family Feud

3PM- Draw A Picture with Tony Atlas

3:30PM- 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award for “Macho Man” Randy Savage

4PM to 5:30PM- The Kids of 80s Wrestling Q&A

6PM- Live ISPW Rock N’ Wrestling Show

For further information, tickets, vendor booth info, etc- please visit 80sWrestlingCon.com or Email us at 80sWrestlingPics@gmail.com