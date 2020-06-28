Bret Hart Launching New Series, Undertaker – Mick Foley, Randy Orton’s Greatest Wins

PWMania.com Staff
– WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be debuting a new series on his official website (BretHart.com). The series will be titled “Confessions of a Hitman” and will run $35 for 35 episodes. Hart will be talking “about aspects of my childhood, career, life after wrestling, and current events.”

– Today marks the 22nd anniversary of The Undertaker vs. Mick Foley Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998:

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Randy Orton’s greatest wins:

