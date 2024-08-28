Bret Hart Names Which Matches From His Career Are His Favorites

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart appeared on the Attitude Era podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including which matches from his career are his favorites.

Hart said, “WrestleMania 13 was my favorite match just because it was just so special, but the Iron Man match is right close to it. Those are the two greatest matches I ever had, and despite the outcome of WrestleMania 12 and not keeping the title, that’s irrelevant, it’s the match itself, it’s just beautiful. It’s the hardest match I ever had, it was the one where I had to work the hardest, think the most, of all the matches in my career, those two matches stand above. I want to see somebody else have a better Iron Man match someday.“

