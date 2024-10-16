Bret Hart Talks About WWE Raw Return In Calgary Back In September

Bret Hart recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed when he found out about plans for him to return on the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“Maybe four, five days ahead of time,” Hart said. “They called and asked me if I wanted to go down, and I was like, ‘What else am I doing?’”

He added, “It was really special. I didn’t expect that kind of reaction. Of course it’s been a long time since I was walked out in front of a Calgary crowd.”

He also spoke about GUNTHER stating during his 9/9 WWE Raw appearance that Goldberg, not he, was his favorite wrestler as a kid.

“I think Bill got off light,” said Hart.

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.