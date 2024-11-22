British Bulldog’s Legacy Honored As WWE Sends Birthday Gift To His Family

Since Triple H took over creative duties at WWE, we’ve heard numerous stories regarding the great backstage environment. We’ve also seen a lot of great adjustments in the on-screen product.

When legends are invited to a show, the talent is encouraged to interact with them, and cards are distributed to younger talent who may be unfamiliar with who they are meeting. WWE has also attempted to sign more past superstars to Legends contracts.

The tweet featured below provides another example of WWE’s positivity. The account listed below is operated by the family of the late “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. The family praised WWE for sending Davey action packs just in time for his November 27th birthday.