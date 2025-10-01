Britt Baker Sends Message To Supporters Amid Time Away From AEW TV

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has broken her silence on social media, expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during her extended hiatus from in-ring competition. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Baker acknowledged the negativity that can often dominate online discourse but made a point to thank the “real fans” who have continued to back her throughout her time away.

“Social media can be full of trolls,” Baker wrote, “but I want to say thank you to the real ones who’ve supported me through everything.”

Once the undeniable face of the AEW women’s division, Baker’s presence on television has diminished significantly over the last two years. Her last match came in November 2024, capping off a year in which she wrestled just five times — a stark contrast to her breakout year in 2021, when she competed in 30 matches and captured the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Despite the long layoff, Baker has made it clear that she is not retired. In a post earlier this year, she confirmed her intention to return to the ring, and AEW President Tony Khan echoed that sentiment, stating that he “likes Britt a lot” and that her comeback will happen when the creative plans align.

While Baker has remained involved behind the scenes — including some notable backstage dealings — she has largely stayed out of the spotlight as AEW’s women’s division continues to evolve. In her absence, a new wave of talent has risen to prominence, with Kris Statlander reigning as AEW Women’s World Champion and Mercedes Moné holding the TBS Championship.

For now, Baker is focusing on the positive side of fan engagement and remains hopeful about her in-ring future. A return date has yet to be confirmed, but the former champion’s message suggests that “D.M.D.” isn’t done yet.