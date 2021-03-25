Brock Lesnar Gets High Praise From Top WWE Superstar

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Daniel Bryan talked about his Survivor Series 2018 match against Brock Lesnar:

“I was thrilled, I was absolutely thrilled. I wanted the Brock Lesnar match for a long time. But how I always envisioned it was babyface Daniel Bryan! Yes man Daniel Bryan, underdog Daniel Bryan against the killer Brock Lesnar. But I had literally just become the Planet’s Champion and kicked AJ Styles in the nuts [laughs]. So it was a really weird thing, but I think the weirdness of it also made it fun and made it more pleasurable for me.”

“Wrestling Brock Lesnar, I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling. I also think, and from a character perspective I’ve said this on a Talking Smack or whatever, but it’s actually not true, is I think Brock Lesnar loves this. He just also loves farming, loves being at home and he’s not going to do it just because he likes doing it, he’s going to do it because ‘hey, you need to pay me to put my body on the line’ that sort of thing, right? But his eyes light up when he does this. That’s the thing.

“That match is something that I’m really, really proud of and it was a test for me. I don’t think there’s been anybody in the history of WWE who’s been more excited to take a German Suplex from Brock Lesnar than me. Just to be like ‘Ok, let’s see! We got to see what I got here. Am I good?!’ German Suplex… ‘Yep, I’m good’ [laughs].”