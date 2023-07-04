Brock Lesnar Makes WWE Return On Post-MITB Episode Of RAW

“The Beast Incarnate” is back.

Brock Lesnar returned at the post-Money In The Bank 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw this week.

Lesnar interrupted Cody Rhodes in the opening segment of the show held inside the CFG Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, leading to a wild brawl between the two on the entrance ramp.

As noted, Lesnar was rumored to make his return at Money In The Bank to set up a third gimmick match with “The American Nightmare” to end their rivalry with a trilogy bout.

Check out video footage of Brock Lesnar’s return below.