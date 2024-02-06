Brock Lesnar Pulled From WWE 2K24 Forty Years Of WrestleMania Edition Cover

One of the most recent examples of WWE’s efforts to break its association with Brock Lesnar is the special edition of WWE 2K24.

Following the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, WWE canceled plans involving Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40. The filing named a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, and the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as that former champion.

Lesnar has also been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game, and his merchandise on WWE Shop has been marked down, implying that Lesnar will be downplayed and possibly removed from WWE licensee content going forward. The company does not intend to use him on television.

Today, 2K Games provided the first look at the gameplay for the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game. You can watch the footage by clicking here.

Lesnar’s image was removed from the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania edition cover, as shown below. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.