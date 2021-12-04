Brock Lesnar Returns From “Suspension” On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar made his return from “suspension” on the December 3rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown. Lesnar cut a promo about the Universal Title but was interrupted by Sami Zayn. Zayn said he was the #1 contender for the title and would face Reigns at the Day 1 PPV event. However, Lesnar was able to talk Zayn into having the match with Reigns in the main event of Smackdown.

Lesnar later said that he would be facing the winner of Reigns vs. Zayn at Day 1.

Before the main event, Lesnar met Zayn in the ring again. Zayn suggested that Lesnar help him beat Reigns since Lesnar doesn’t have the best track record against Reigns. Lesnar ended up taking Zayn to suplex city and then delivered two F5s. Reigns came to the ring and quickly beat Zayn with a spear and guillotine.