Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Roster Amidst Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Allegations

Brock Lesnar is back on the WWE website’s roster page.

The former multi-time WWE World Champion was named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against the WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

Due to this, the WWE removed Lesnar from this year’s Royal Rumble, where he was expected to return. He was also removed from all creative plans indefinitely and from promotional material for WWE 2K24 along with WWE 2K Supercard mobile games.

The WWE has reinstated him to the roster on their website, so it seems they have cleared him.

Lesnar had his last match at the WWE Summer Slam Premium Live Event, where he completed a trilogy against Cody Rhodes.

His possible return raises speculation about whom Lesnar will face if and when he returns to the WWE ahead of WrestleMania. Early reports suggest it might be the original slated match for WrestleMania XL before being named in the lawsuit.

Last year, GUNTHER named Lesnar as his dream opponent, and as we are still a few weeks away from WrestleMania and Lesnar back on the roster, there is still a possibility GUNTHER and the fans will get their wish.