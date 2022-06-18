Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in Last Man Standing Match Set for SummerSlam

SummerSlam will include a massive Last Man Standing match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his championship Matt Riddle on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX main event, which was his first title defense since unifying the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Lesnar made his first appearance on television since WrestleMania, taking out The Bloodline with three F5s.

After SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Reigns would defend his title against Lesnar at SummerSlam. Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

Randy Orton was supposed to challenge Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. However, it was recently reported that WWE management were concerned about Orton’s health due to his back. Orton was reported to be receiving back surgery, which would keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the year. During Friday night’s SmackDown, Riddle indicated that Orton had “a big operation coming up,” but he didn’t explain.

Lesnar will face Reigns for the third time since Crown Jewel in October 2021 in the Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam. At Crown Jewel, Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title, and at WrestleMania 38, he unified the titles. Lesnar appears to be on the verge of reclaiming his SummerSlam title.

We don’t know how often Lesnar and Reigns will appear on WWE TV in the lead-up to their SummerSlam title bout because both men have busy schedules right now, but we’ll keep you posted.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 30.

