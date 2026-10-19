Bron Breakker Suffers Scary Landing At WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker experienced a concerning moment during a recent WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii, after an attempted maneuver went wrong during a six-man tag team match.

Breakker was competing alongside The Vision against LA Knight, Penta and Oba Femi when the incident occurred.

During the contest, Breakker attempted to execute his signature Frankensteiner on Knight. However, Knight avoided the move, causing Breakker to lose his balance and fall backward.

Breakker appeared to strike his head against the mat during the awkward landing, prompting the referee to immediately check on his condition.

Despite the frightening moment, Breakker was able to continue competing and ultimately finish the match.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Breakker has publicly addressed the incident, and there has been no official confirmation that he suffered an injury.

It also remains unclear whether the fall will have any impact on his upcoming in-ring appearances.

Breakker previously spent several weeks on the sidelines earlier this year after undergoing surgery for a hernia injury in February.

He eventually returned at WrestleMania 42, where he attacked Seth Rollins, setting the stage for their subsequent rivalry.

Breakker is currently advertised to face Penta in singles competition on the October 19 edition of WWE Raw in San Diego, California.

With no confirmed injury announcement or reported change to his scheduled appearance, Breakker remains advertised for Monday night’s match.