Drew McIntyre Calls CM Punk A “Genuine Piece Of Crap”

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has once again taken aim at CM Punk, making several harsh remarks about his longtime rival while discussing their personal differences and professional wrestling feud.

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, McIntyre was asked about his relationship with Punk and whether the animosity between them was genuine.

McIntyre made it clear that he has no affection for Punk, although he acknowledged that the two have been able to put their differences aside when necessary to deliver compelling matches and storylines. “Can’t stand him. It’s like you have to work with people you don’t like,” McIntyre said. “I mean, you’ve got your own business to fire people you don’t like, but I can’t. I get writers telling me, ‘You’re working with that guy?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t stand him.’ But I know he’s very good at his job. Like, I can be professional. I’m very good at my job.”

McIntyre explained that the tension between himself and Punk helped make their rivalry particularly effective because neither performer needed to manufacture hostility for the audience. “You put us together. You don’t have to find the real in it. Like, he doesn’t like me. I can’t stand him. You put us together, it’s magic for the audience. But also, we have to be professional and not pound each other.”

The Scottish star then escalated his comments, suggesting that a legitimate physical confrontation between the two would end very differently from their scripted wrestling matches. “When I say we pound each other’s heads, I would murder him. You see him in UFC? It would look like that if it got real in there.”

McIntyre’s criticism did not end there, as he went on to question Punk’s behavior behind the scenes and his relationships within the wrestling industry. “He’s a genuine piece of crap. He’s good at hiding it these days, you know, playing the corporate kind of role backstage and whatever, because he knows he’s got nowhere else to go,” McIntyre claimed. “He’s burned his bridges everywhere. This is his last chance to stay in wrestling, so he has to be nice to everybody.”

McIntyre concluded with another pointed remark about Punk’s personality. “But behind those eyes, he’s crying because he just wants to be a dick nonstop. Very Charles Manson like.”

The comments represent McIntyre’s personal characterization of Punk rather than independently established facts about his backstage conduct.

McIntyre and Punk have shared one of WWE’s most personal rivalries in recent years, with their on-screen feud frequently drawing on provocative remarks and apparent real-life tension.

Although McIntyre acknowledged Punk’s abilities as a performer and the success of their work together, his latest comments suggest that he remains unwilling to soften his public criticism of his former rival.