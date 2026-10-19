Former WWE NXT Star Discusses Wrestling Future Following Release

Former WWE NXT Superstar Adriana Rizzo has opened up about her future in professional wrestling following her release from the company in September 2026.

During a recent interview with Pario Magazine, Rizzo revealed that she has not yet begun actively exploring potential wrestling opportunities, as she is waiting for her 30-day non-compete period to expire. “I think, um, right now I’m still within my 30 days, so I haven’t, once I get past the 30 days, I’ll really kind of start looking into options and see what’s out there,” Rizzo explained. “So that’s, I’m just kind of waiting until those 30 days are up right now.”

While Rizzo has not confirmed whether she intends to join another wrestling promotion, her comments indicate that she is willing to consider opportunities once her contractual restrictions have ended.

Beyond professional wrestling, Rizzo has also been developing her business interests.

During the interview, she discussed Salt & Daughters, a swimwear brand she launched in May, highlighting another venture she has been pursuing outside the ring. Rizzo originally signed with WWE in 2022 before making her NXT debut in 2023. She became a recognizable member of the developmental brand through her association with Tony D’Angelo and The D’Angelo Family, appearing alongside the faction throughout her WWE tenure. However, Rizzo was among several talents released during WWE’s NXT roster cuts in September.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, she addressed her departure in an emotional statement following the announcement.

For now, Rizzo has not revealed her next destination in professional wrestling, with any potential return to the ring dependent on the opportunities available once her non-compete period concludes.