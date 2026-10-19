New U.S. Security Alert Warns Of Houthi Attacks As WWE Crown Jewel Nears

WWE continues to move forward with plans for Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite escalating regional tensions and a new security warning issued by the United States government.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the official promotional poster for the upcoming premium live event, reaffirming that Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7.

The poster advertises a 12:00 PM ET start time and confirms that the event is set to air live from Saudi Arabia.

The latest promotion comes as concerns continue to surround international travel to the region following attacks on civilian infrastructure and disruptions to airline operations.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued a new security alert advising American citizens in the Middle East to remain vigilant due to the ongoing situation. “Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment,” the advisory stated. “Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”

The warning specifically referenced attacks involving Iranian-supported Houthi forces targeting Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports and other critical infrastructure. “Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.”

The State Department also warned that the situation could deteriorate quickly and advised travelers to prepare for possible disruptions. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area. Americans traveling to or from the Middle East should monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance.”

The advisory further cautioned that American interests abroad could potentially face additional threats. “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions.”

As previously reported by PWMania.com, travel concerns surrounding Crown Jewel have intensified following disruptions at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which recently reopened after attacks attributed to Houthi forces.

Several international airlines have continued to suspend or restrict flights to the Saudi capital, while other major sporting events scheduled for Riyadh have been postponed or canceled.

Reports have also emerged regarding concerns among some WWE personnel about traveling to Saudi Arabia, although WWE has not publicly announced any changes to Crown Jewel.

With the November 7 event now less than three weeks away, WWE’s latest promotional material indicates that the company remains committed to holding Crown Jewel in Riyadh as scheduled.

No official relocation, postponement or cancellation has been announced.