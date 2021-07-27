Bronson Reed Addresses Rumors About His Future In WWE

After dropping the North American Title and working main roster dark matches, there was speculation that WWE NXT star Bronson Reed would be debuting on RAW or Smackdown in the near future.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Reed addressed the rumors:

“For the time being I am still in NXT and I love being in NXT. And when I lost that belt I knew straight away that everyone on Twitter and Instagram; I knew that was gonna be what everyone thought because I am like, ‘Okay that makes sense that’s what people think’. But it is something that I look forward to doing. I look forward to doing more with NXT but at the same time, as a kid growing up as such a big fan, I wanna be on Royal Rumble, I wanna be on SummerSlam, I wanna have my WrestleMania moment. So to be able to do that you have to be on a Raw or SmackDown.”