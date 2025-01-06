Bronson Reed Comments On Online Rumors In New X Statement

Bronson Reed wants to clear up some things.

And he released a statement today to do so.

The WWE Superstar surfaced on social media with a statement on Sunday addressing recent “dirt sheet rumors” regarding his current injury hiatus.

Reed wrote the following via X:

“Let’s clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now this means I won’t be at Raw Netflix Premiere, don’t expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no [WrestleMania]. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It’s not merely a fracture!”