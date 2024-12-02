Bronson Reed Comments On Suffering An Injury At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The main event of this past Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE saw the OG Bloodline (“The OTC” Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn) and “The Best In The World” CM Punk face the new Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) and “Big” Bronson Reed in a Men’s WarGames Match, with several stars suffering an injury during the match.

“Big” Bronson Reed took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after the match and commented on his injury, which occurred after he hit a Tsunami from the top of the cage and crashed through a table.

Reed wrote, “Injuries are temporary. Moments are forever.”

