Bronson Reed Hints At Future With The Bloodline

WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed spoke with WWE La Previa on a number of topics, including taking orders from Solo Sikoa.

Reed said, “I feel like me and Solo, we have a similar game plan. For me, it’s not only about helping Solo win and having these new guys win, but I want to be in the main event scene, and so does he. I feel like I can control on Monday Night Raw, and he can control SmackDown. So we have a bit of an agreement here where he might not be giving me necessarily orders, but we’re thinking in the same vein.”

On if he would join the Bloodline long term:

“That’s something that I think we’ll have to…at the moment, I consider myself a bit of a mercenary. I come in, and if someone has the right game plan of the right amount of money or something, I’ll help them out. But as for something long-term, that’s something we’ll have to see what happens after Survivor Series.”

You can check out Reed’s comments in the video below.

