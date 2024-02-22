Bronson Reed Reacts To Being Kept Off WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Don’t expect to see “Big” Bronson Reed when WWE goes Down Under this weekend.

The Australian WWE Superstar took to X on Wednesday to confirm that his wife is pregnant, but mentioned that is not the reason he won’t be performing at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event this weekend.

“My people,” he began. “Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I’m not on WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.”

He continued, “Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don’t align.”

