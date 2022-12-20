Bronson Reed Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)

The WWE has welcomed back another former star.

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of WWE RAW when he interfered in Dexter Lumis’ ladder match against The Miz.

Lumis was ultimately knocked off the ladder by Reed, who then hit the tsunami top rope splash. Reed then assisted Miz in climbing the ladder, and Miz declared the victory.

One of the people fired under Vince McMahon’s regime was Reed. He had been competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling under the ring name JONAH, but in recent months, there have been rumors that Triple H wanted to bring him back. This week on RAW, that return took place.

