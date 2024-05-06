Cameron Grimes Set For His First Post-WWE Appearance

Former WWE star Cameron Grimes, who was released from the company late last month, will have his non-compete clause with WWE expire on July 22nd. He will then be making his first post-WWE appearance later this summer.

Elevation Pro Wrestling announced that Grimes (Trevor Lee) will be appearing at their Homecoming show on Saturday, July 27th in Lexington, North Carolina.

There is no word yet on who Lee will be facing, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.