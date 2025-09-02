Bronson Reed Reveals Triple H Reassured Him About WWE Future After Injury

WWE star and member of The Vision, “Big” Bronson Reed, spoke with Rolling Stone about various topics, including a conversation he had with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage following his injury.

Reed said, “I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk. But then [Triple H] came and sat with me backstage, and he was trying to reassure me… I went to stand up and I couldn’t stand up.”

On getting a call from Triple H, reassuring him that his spot was secure:

“He called me himself, and he said, ‘Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you’re gonna be in the right spot.”