Bronson Reed’s Surgery Proves More Complicated Than Initially Expected

Bronson Reed is sidelined after suffering a broken foot during the main event of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The injury occurred when Reed executed a high-risk dive off the top of the cage.

Reed underwent surgery on Wednesday to address the injury. While WrestleVotes previously reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A that his recovery timeline is estimated around May or June 2025, new details have emerged about the procedure.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that the surgery was more complex than initially expected but ultimately successful.

Alvarez said, “I want to wish the best to Bronson Reed, who underwent foot surgery, I guess, yesterday, and he revealed on social media [that] he was set for surgery, and he had broken his foot, obviously coming off the cage. Looking like it’s gonna be many months of recovery. And, I mean, the only thing I heard was, like, it was one of those things where, like, it was more complicated than they thought when they went in there. But apparently, they got it all done, and he’s on the road to recovery, so all the best to him.”

Reed now begins the recovery process, and fans eagerly await his eventual return to the ring.