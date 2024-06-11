Brooklyn Brawler Looks Back On His Brief Run As Doink In WWE

WWE legend Brooklyn Brawler recently appeared on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including facing WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart as Doink The Clown.

Brawler said, “I love Bret, I’d do it any day of the week. [Vince] goes ‘The only thing is I want you to do it as Doink.’ I’d never [face]painted in my life … The regular Doink [Matt Borne] was suspended.”

On continuing the role for a bit afterward:

“Not one person [knew it was me]. I had my best matches with X-Pac … and he was making me look great. I was using old baseball moves.”

