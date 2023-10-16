Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Relationships With WWE’s Top Stars

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Vince McMahon’s relationship with the top stars in WWE.

Prichard said, “Yeah. Absolutely. Look, Vince is very hands-on with talent in general. And you know the top guys, without a doubt, he was very hands-on and had relationships with.”

On McMahon building his relationships with the top guys in the company:

“Just look, just all of the above. And it’s a constant creation and a critique and where you evaluate everything. I mean, man, it’s evaluating how you walk to the ring. It’s evaluating what you wear to the ring and when. Um, and it’s, it’s every minute detail that some people may think is excessive. But I also think the secret to success is paying attention to every detail. And the little details matter.”

On WWE stars are always representing the company and the brand:

“The company and everything that you do. You represent the company walking through an airport. You represent the company. Whenever you’re out doing interviews, every single thing you do, if you go out to dinner with your family, you’re representing the company. And that’s a big responsibility. You don’t have the luxury of your private life in your home. And that’s pretty much it. So when you’re out in public, you are a public figure, and that’s the price that you have to pay and be able to help guys navigate through that. And that’s important. And it takes time and it takes constant, reassuring and constant reinforcement to help them along the way. And it ain’t easy. Some guys love it. Some guys don’t. And you have to embrace it. And it’s how you embrace it and how you take care of it. Eddie Guerrero. Huge. Absolutely. You know, one of the most popular talents we ever had. And when Eddie turned heel, Eddie was like, I’m not signing autographs. I’m not being nice. He’s like, No, Eddie, you’re a star. You are a bigger star than you have ever been in your life. You have to embrace those. Somebody comes up to you for an autograph. That’s because they are fans.”

