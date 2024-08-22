Bryan Danielson Reveals He Didn’t Try To Get “The Final Countdown” For His AEW Debut

AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared on the Sappenin’ podcast with Sean Smith, where he talked about a number of topics including how he didn’t try to get “The Final Countdown” for his debut with the company.

Danielson said, “That’s not even a true thing. I wasn’t trying to bring anything in. The music that I come out to now, I wanted something different from my WWE stuff, but if you heard the first part would be reminiscent of that.”

On Elliott Taylor creating his AEW entrance theme:

“My friend Elliott (Taylor), he produces a lot of great music. He put that together for me and turned it around within a week. What I really wanted, and it’s never truly caught on, I got it from an English football chant. I did it in Ring of Honor and it caught on and people liked it, but I think it’s hard in bigger arenas. ‘You’re gonna get your fucking head kicked in.’ I wanted that kind of beat in my entrance music, and Elliott put it in, but it hasn’t really caught on in the United States.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



