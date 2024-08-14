Bryan Danielson Reveals His Pick For Best Wrestling Entrance Song Of All Time

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Kerrang! on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including his pick of the best wrestling entrance song of all time.

Danielson said, “Besides ‘The Final Countdown,’ CM Punk in Ring Of Honor came out to this song [‘Miseria Cantare’] and it was perfect. I also think Steve Austin’s song is perfect. It’s all about it matching the character. Bullet Club Gold in AEW right now, their song gets stuck in my head. Minoru Suzuki’s song; he comes out and the whole crowd sings it. Wrestling songs are so cool when they gel with the person and the whole crowd really gets with it.”

On the album he listens to before matches:

“I love Frank Turner’s Positive Songs For Negative People. I’m a pretty big Frank Turner fan and I find his music to be very much my vibe, in terms of something that pumps me up. It’s not as hardcore as it used to be as when he was with his previous band, but even the songs that are more acoustic, lyrically I find him very much in line with what I think or what motivates me.”