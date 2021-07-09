Buddy Murphy Talks About His WWE Release and “Panic” About His Non-Compete

In an interview with Fightful.com, former WWE star Buddy Murphy talked about his release from WWE:

“When I got the call, I had a feeling and was on my way to the Performance Center because I had to go and get something printed out. In today’s (age), who has an actual printer? My phone rings and it says ‘WWE Inc.’ I knew, so I didn’t answer. I went in and got my things printed. Obviously, I knew it was coming because I put across that I was unhappy. Without overly stepping on toes, I made it quite apparant that I wanted to do more and where I currently was didn’t sit well with me. Got my thing printed off, gave the call back, they informed me that they were going to release me and I had always heard rumblings that once that day comes, and it comes for everyone. Everyone is going to get that call one day. They would always say that this weight would get lifted off your shoulders. There are two things in my life, which people have said, which are very curious. They say, ‘once you have a child, it’s a love that you can’t explain’ and ‘when you get fired from WWE, it’s this crazy weight lifted off.’ Those were two things that I was curious to see what people were talking about. One just happened before the other. It was a literal weight coming off and I felt free. My main concern was what would happen with my visa situation. I didn’t care about the wrestling. Like I said, I wasn’t overly happy there, just sitting in the back and not being utilized, but I’ve built a life [in America]. I have animals and a house. I’ve spent a quarter of my life in the US. That was my main concern because I think I have a strong belief that I have something to offer and will land on my feet. That is what I was mainly focused on. Once a couple of days passed, I embraced it and was excited with different projects to dip my foot in. It’s a weird and unique situation. As well as getting punched in the stomach, it was a massive shock, but also a breath of fresh air.”

Murphy also noted that he got a phone call in regards to his non-compete clause:

“I received a phone call from the office the day after I was released saying that they received an email that they messed up and my contract was only 30-day non-compete and that if I wanted to prolong it to the 90 days that they would do that for me. I thought that was weird as I was a budget cut, but you’re still willing to pay me another two months, but it wasn’t me. I had my letter, which says ‘August 31.’ August 31 is my day. When it comes to the visa situation, the more time I have, the better so I can get prepared. Even if they gave me an out, I would have to take it for my life. They thought it was me (who had a 30-day non-compete). I informed them that it wasn’t because I received a letter with (August 31). It turned to relief. It went from panic to relief on the voice (on the phone call). Then they moved on. I think they panicked and obviously they got the name mixed up.”

As it turns out, it was Aleister/Malakai Black that had the 30-day non-compete.