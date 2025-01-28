Buff Bagwell Announces Return To Jail: “I Don’t Want People To Worry”

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell, whose battle with sobriety has been widely documented in recent years, revealed in a video on his YouTube channel this week that he will be returning to jail for three days due to a violation of the rules in his accountability program. Bagwell wanted to address his fans directly to clarify the situation and prevent any misunderstandings.

Bagwell explained the circumstances, stating:

“A sanction means you’ve done something wrong, you’ve violated rules. It could be community service, it could be bench duty, it could be a fine, a sanction fine. Mine is called a jail sanction. But again, it ain’t gonna say, ‘Marcus Bagwell got arrested today for violating program confidentiality rules.’ It’s not going to say that. It’s going to say that I got a DUI and the world is going to think that I relapsed. That’s what this video is for, to let everybody know that I’m in a great place… this is just a little pause, a little crack in the road for me. This is nothing, but I don’t want people to worry.”

Bagwell emphasized that this situation is not indicative of a relapse and reassured fans that he remains in a good place in his sobriety journey. He described the situation as a minor setback, making it clear that he is committed to staying on track.