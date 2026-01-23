Buff Bagwell Says He Would Have Won WCW World Title If Company Hadn’t Closed

Former WWE and WCW star Buff Bagwell appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including whether he thinks he would have won the World Title if WCW had not closed.

Bagwell said, “100%. There’s not a doubt in my mind. Very early in WCW, I knew that I would be hated because Missy taught me this. Missy showed me and taught me that you’re going to have to work 10 times harder. And I’m like, why? She goes, ‘Because you’re good-looking and because you’re young. If you don’t walk in every single time and shake hands and thank everybody and work hard, you’re going to get buried.’ She goes, ‘You will get buried anyway.’ And she was right. I walked in and I was hated. I was hated by all of them. I made friends, not trying to, but I made friends with Sting. Then one day they met me, and they were like, ‘Wow, he’s really a good guy.’ I remember Sting coming to my house to play basketball one day, and when he got to my house, remember the old school answering machines? Both Steiners were on my answering machine and Sting was amazed. He said, ‘Did I just hear Robbie?’ Because he called Rick Robbie. ‘Did I just hear Robbie and Scottie on your answer machine?’ I go, Yeah. He goes, what happened? I go, we ride motorcycles and stuff together. He goes, what? Because those guys hated my guts and we were best friends for a while. They hate my guts now too. I think they do. I did a video on Robbie, a bad video that I thought was funny, that he took personal. Looking back on it, I think it may have been a bad idea, but I really thought it was just funny. I thought everybody knew it anyway, but he got mad about that, I heard. Scottie, I think he’s mad at everybody.”

On inventing the Blockbuster:

“I invented the Blockbuster. So glad you asked this, and it’s a great question, and I’m just now going through this personally with seeing a Mark Henry video that he got upset over this, and I said I knew it was a big deal that the guys are using the blockbuster. It’s a giant deal that the move that I named and created is on television right now. That was 25 plus years ago. That’s amazing, bro, and I’m so glad and happy from it. Logan Paul did it just two weeks ago, and 10 texts came through. ‘Hey, they used your move.’ I mean, I wish they called it the Buff Blockbuster, but at least, at least call it the name I created and this bothers me. I always got to tell the truth. Disco Inferno named it. He asked me if we could call it that. I said, Sure, I love it. Let’s call it the blockbuster. So he named it and the old school knock your block off, it’s your head. So it’s the Blockbuster. But where that came from is I was a huge Rick Rude fan. Rick Rude may have been my favorite wrestler, and he had the rude awakening. I hit Scottie Riggs with the Rude Awakening to join the NWO That’s how much I loved the Rude Awakening and Rick Rude, but you can’t copy it exactly.”

He continued, “So I said, How can I make it different? I want to add somebody and that helped me. But nobody did. It was just me. I mean, back up in a minute. Scotty Riggs helped a lot, but I came up with off the ropes, some type of neck breaker. And then me and Scotty Riggs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before Souled Out, was in the hotel room, and we were practicing it on the beds, how to land. And the next day, when we got there, we were going to do it in the ring, practicing it in the ring. That day was swamped with pre-tapes, so we never practiced it once. The first time I hit it ever was on live television, Souled Out, and it was probably the best one I ever did. So that’s where it came from, and just thrilled to death that they still use it. It makes me feel important. It makes me feel like I did something that counts. It’s a big deal for guys and girls, the girls use it too, and they still call it the Blockbuster. I just love it that they kept the name. And here’s the problem, I don’t think they know it’s mine, but I know it. So I wish the world knew it was Buff Bagwell’s move, but I know that a big part of the people do, and it means a lot to me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)