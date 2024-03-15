Buff Bagwell Speaks Out On Losing Himself In Addiction, Opens Up About His Addiction Issues

Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including his “Buff Bagwell” character being blamed for his substance abuse.

Bagwell said, “It just happened to be that Buff got the blame for it… And he should of. But I think he gets a lot of heat. Buff gets a lot of heat where he really don’t deserve.”

On his addiction issues:

“I spoke up, and I realize that by speaking up, it hurt me. And I really thought that other guys were speaking up, so I thought, ‘Hey, I’ll speak up, too.’ I tried to apologize for my mistakes as I was going.”

Losing himself in addiction:

“Through addiction, I lost that balance and just became a 24/7 wake-up –- just when the knee happened, it was so depressing to me, and I finally did what every addict does. I isolated. Drinking was never a problem to me, but it became my number one problem because it’s easiest to get.”

