Bully Ray Sends Fierce Message To The Hardys

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has fired a fierce verbal shot at his legendary rival Matt Hardy, promising a brutal showdown when Team 3D faces The Hardy Boyz in their final tables match at TNA Bound For Glory on October 12, 2025. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully delivered a scathing response to recent comments made by Hardy and made it clear that this battle will be far more than just another tag team encounter.

The highly anticipated clash marks the culmination of a decades-long rivalry and follows The Hardy Boyz’s recent victory over Team 3D to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship at the TNA vs. NXT Showdown event. But according to Bully, Hardy’s remarks about “bringing out the best” in the Dudleys struck a nerve.

“Matt turns around and says that the Hardys are going to really take it to the Dudleys at Bound For Glory, and they’re going to make sure that they get the best versions of Bubba and Devon,” Bully said. “And if Matt was standing in front of me when he said that, I probably would have cracked him in his f***ing mouth.”

Bully made it clear that he and D-Von Dudley don’t need their opponents to light a fire under them — they are already fully prepared for what is being billed as their final chapter.

“I don’t need anybody to bring the best out of me, except me and my brother,” he declared. “There is nothing that the Hardys could do that will make me and Devon fight harder at Bound For Glory. We understand everything that is on the line that night.”

The hardcore icon closed with a chilling warning, claiming that Team 3D are in better condition than the Hardys and prepared to unleash a violent beating.

“At the end of the day, if me and Devon truly want to impose our will on the Hardys, we could beat the fing s out of them and leave them laying and it can get real ugly for them real quick,” he threatened. “Me and Devon feel real damn good right now. Matt and Jeff are older as we are, but they are a bit more frail right now, and me and Devon are the same heavy-hitting mother-truckers that we’ve always been.”

With both teams looking to settle one of wrestling’s most storied rivalries once and for all, the stakes couldn’t be higher. On October 12, it’s not just pride and legacy on the line — it’s about which legendary duo will walk away from their final tables match standing tall.