Current Favorites And Betting Odds For NXT vs. TNA Showdown

WWE is set to host the NXT vs. TNA Showdown special tonight, October 7th, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Latest betting odds have been released for four key matches: the Men’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 match, the Women’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 match, the Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Match, and the NXT North American Championship Match.

Team NXT is favored to win against Team TNA in the Men’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 match, while Team TNA is expected to defeat Team NXT in the Women’s Survivor Series-style 4-on-4 match.

In the Winners Take All Tag Team Championship Match, The Hardys are expected to beat DarkState, and in the NXT North American Championship Match, Ethan Page is favored to retain his title against Mustafa Ali.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Survivor Series-Style 4-On-4 Match

Team NXT (WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne) (-300) vs. Team TNA (“The Realest” Mike Santana, The System’s Moose, TNA International Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater) (+200)

Women’s Survivor Series-Style 4-On-4 Match

Team TNA (TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay and Mara Sadè) (-300) vs. Team NXT (Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jaida Parker) (+150)

WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championship Winners Take All Match

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (-600) vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) (+350)

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

“All Ego” Ethan Page (c) (-180) vs. Order 4’s Mustafa Ali (+140)