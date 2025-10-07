Jeff Jarrett Reveals Talks To Bring Bret Hart To TNA Wrestling

On the latest episode of the My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett revealed that there were multiple serious discussions over the years about bringing Bret “The Hitman” Hart into TNA Wrestling — but ultimately, Hart never committed because he was holding out hope for a WWE return.

“Me and Bret are buddies,” Jarrett said. “We had a good working relationship… ‘Look, Bret, nobody expects you to wrestle. How can we get you involved?’ So those conversations kept ebbing and flowing because I knew there would be an ambassador role in there.”

Jarrett shared that his vision for Hart’s involvement was to use the legendary “Excellence of Execution” to elevate TNA’s homegrown star AJ Styles. He wanted Hart’s presence to add credibility to the company and help build AJ into a top-tier name. “My goal is… ‘Bret, you know that your image, if you will, is the excellence of execution.’ I’m like, ‘How can I get Bret to get involved with the product and really first understand who AJ is, and then really give him the rub?’ And maybe Bret would come up, or we’d collaborate on whatever it may be.”

Despite those conversations, no deal was ever finalized. Jarrett said he always felt that Hart’s ultimate goal was to mend fences with WWE, something that was eventually realized when WWE countered TNA’s live Monday night debut in 2010 with an on-screen reunion between Hart and Shawn Michaels — their first appearance together since the infamous 1997 Montreal Screwjob.

“My gut was right all along that he never wanted to commit to us,” Jarrett explained. “I think at the very end of the day, he always had hope and optimism, ‘I’m going to go back to WWE and everything’s going to be alright.’ I just think that was in his brain, and we never would commit.”

While a Bret Hart run in TNA remains one of wrestling’s biggest “what if” scenarios, Hart did ultimately return to WWE in 2010. He went on to make several appearances in non-wrestling roles and even competed in a match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26, bringing a dramatic chapter of wrestling history full circle.