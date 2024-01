As seen on the WWE SmackDown show on January 12, 2024, there was a hint that Butch would return to his Pete Dunne character. A match with Butch and Tyler Bate against Pretty Deadly was booked for this week’s SmackDown.

Butch officially returned to his old persona for the match. Dunne and Bate won the match when Dunne scored the pinfall with The Bitter End.