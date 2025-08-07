Cameron Recalls The Funkadactyls Dancing With Vince McMahon On WWE RAW

Former WWE star Cameron discussed her experience with The Wrestling Classic, including the memorable segment where The Funkadactyls danced with Vince McMahon on an episode of Monday Night RAW in June 2012.

Cameron said, “So that definitely was nerve-wracking because this is the boss. But that was his idea. So I was just like, okay, if this is his idea, then this means it’s going to be fun, and he got into it. It was live, so there was no redo. What you see is what you get.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)