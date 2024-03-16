Candice LeRae Recalls Being On The Receiving End Of A Lumbar Check From Cedric Alexander

WWE star Candiice LeRae recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including being on the receiving end of a Lumbar Check from Cedric Alexander back in 2015 in AIW.

LeRae said, “What’s going through my head is -— okay, Cedric said, ‘Just jump,’ and then, if you watch the clip, there’s this thing that I do when I do have complete control of my body. My limbs shake a little bit.”

“So if you watch it, you can start to see my arms start to shake because I’m starting to go, ‘Oh, no, oh, no, oh, no, where am I landing?’ ‘Cause I didn’t think about that. No. I was like, ‘It’s probably fine. He said just jump, I’m just going to jump.”

You can check out LeRae’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)