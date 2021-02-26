Carlito Comments On Which Promotions Have Contacted Him

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Carlito commented on which promotions have been in contact with him since his recent WWE appearances:

“While nobody from AEW has reached out, people from Impact Wrestling and NWA have reached out. There is a lot of interesting places to go right now. So, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Carlito also opened up needing to step away from the limelight several years ago:

“Even when I wasn’t wrestling for WWE, I was wrestling for my father’s promotion [World Wrestling Council]. I was on the road all the time, from one airport to the next plane. It sounds great to everyone at first. But when you’re traveling all the time, you start to enjoy your time at home more. But, of course, I wasn’t enjoying my time at home, either. I was just in a dark place and needed to get away. I don’t know if I needed to get away for ten years, though [laughs].”

“I finally had time to just sit and breathe, everything just slowed down for me. I was able to analyze everything, bide my time, and focus on myself. I didn’t have to be anywhere, which was great. I could also set some goals to set myself right.”