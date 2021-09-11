Carmella and Zelina Vega React To Their Scheduled SmackDown Match Being Cut

It is being reported by John Pollock of PostWrestling.com that a match was cut from the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown due to time issues. Pollock noted that Carmella had been scheduled to team up with Zelina Vega in a match against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm. Fans on Twitter expressed frustrations about the situation with it being brought up that Zelina’s father was a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Carmella and Zelina reacted to the match being pulled from the show: