Carmella Debuts New Entrance On WWE SmackDown (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Carmella debuted a new entrance with a new theme song during her main event match on this week’s WWE Smackdown against women’s champion Sasha Banks. Carmella also had a new assistant who interfered during the match. Sasha lost control of her emotions after the interference and was disqualified. Carmella attacked Sasha after the match and broke a champagne bottle over her back.

