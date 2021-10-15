Carmella Discusses Making The Best Of Any WWE Storyline, Creation Of Her Mask

Carmella made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics including how her mask was made, trying to make the best of any storyline she is given by WWE, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Trying to make the best of whatever storyline she has been given:

“I try to always take whatever they give me and turn it into something. I won Money in the Bank through a guy, so that was a big controversy. Then I’m paired with James Ellsworth for however long and I made that work. Then I was one of the most hated people in the business when I was champion. People hated me. Three weeks later they paired me with R-Truth and I’m one of the most loved people. To me, I’m like, ok, you want me to do that? I’ll do that. After that you want me to get a new character. Then you want me to have a sommelier. You want me to wear a mask. Whatever it is that I’m given, I take pride in that I’m going to make this work. There’s no way I’m not going to make it work, that’s what I’ve done my entire career, and I’m very proud of that.”

The creation process of how the mask she is wearing was made:

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever done. I never want to do that again. It was the most uncomfortable situation. I had to sit in a chair with trash bags taped all over me. They put this goo all over my face. The only thing preventing me from suffocating were two tiny, baby, little holes in my nostrils. I had to sit there for 45 minutes. I had anxiety. It was awful. They said even Triple H couldn’t do it. They said he had to rip it off when he had to get fitted for something. They said not many people can go through it.”