Carmella tweeted the following, showing a hilarious video of herself dressing up like Sasha Banks and Bayley and mocking their recent SmackDown promo.

Carmella, Sasha Banks, and Bayley take shots at each other on Twitter all the time and this is no different. Carmella & Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles will take place on this week’s SmackDown broadcast.