Carmelo Hayes Addresses Possibly Making A WWE Main Roster Debut With The Hurt Business

New WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles. During the discussion, Hayes was asked if debuting in WWE’s main roster with The Hurt Business or solo would be more impactful:

He said, “It really wouldn’t hurt, but if I was to go up and get to be side by side with an MVP, Bobby Lashley, Omos, those guys, it wouldn’t hurt me at all, but also I believe in myself to think that if I was to go out there by myself or with Trick, that we could also make just as big of an impact. So I mean, either or at this point, I have so much confidence in myself, my talent, what I bring to the table. You can put me in any position, and I think I will be okay.”

Subscribe to PWMania.com’s YouTube channel by clicking here and never miss a new video.

You can see what Hayes said in the video below:



(If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit PWMania.com with a h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription)